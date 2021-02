The investigation is connected to a December bank robbery in Trumbull County

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – One person was taken into custody after a bank robbery investigation led FBI agents to a house in Niles.

Federal investigators and Niles police converged on a house in the 800 block of Fenton Street just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

The investigation is connected to a December bank robbery in Trumbull County.