WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of motorcyclists is lucky to be alive after a car slammed into them Friday night in Warren.

The bikers are sore, scraped and bruised. One banged up his knee and busted his hand, but they’re lucky to be in the shape they’re in.

Now, they want to see the person responsible for the crash caught.

Considering what he’s been through, Aaron Smith is lucky.

“At least I’m walking away from this, and me and my buddies are all walking away from this,” he said.

Smith and two of his riding friends were heading toward his house in Champion Friday night. They stopped at the red light on Tod Avenue at West Market Street when a car drove fast into the back of their motorcycles — throwing all three men from their bikes.

“I looked in my rearview and saw lights coming pretty quickly, and then it just all happened pretty fast,” Smith recalled.

“I remember being on the concrete and then their bumper being like right near my head,” he added.

Surveillance cameras captured video of the crash. Though it’s hard to see what kind of car was involved, it shows the driver take off after hitting the motorcyclists.

“I get, you know, mistakes happen and stuff like that, but man, just to blatantly maul down motorcycles and then back up and take off like that’s definitely disrespectful,” Smith said.

Smith said their bikes were destroyed, but he already plans on getting a new one.

“When stuff like this doesn’t happen riding is a beautiful thing,” he said.

He’s asking drivers to pay attention and look out for motorcycles.

“You could be the best rider in the world, and it’s not really about that, it’s everybody else around you,” he said.

“It’s gonna come down to you getting caught — one way or the other, whether it’s by law enforcement or you know, the biker community or the community itself that’s gonna spread the word… I mean, word’s already spread about this accident.”

Warren police continue to investigate.