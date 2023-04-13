WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Donnie Iris and The Cruisers will regrettably have to cancel their three upcoming May concerts due to health reasons.

According to promoters, Donnie’s doctor suggested he not perform for the next six weeks.

“Donnie and the band look forward to resuming their concert schedule in the summer,” Sunrise Entertainment wrote in a news release.

Refunds are available at point of purchase for these three shows.