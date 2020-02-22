Bakers young and old competing for awards at Mahoning Valley Cupcake Competition

Attendees can sample the cupcakes and vote for their favorites

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Today is the annual Mahoning Valley Cupcake Competition, and this year, bakers range in ages from 8 to 80.

This event features a baking competition comprising professional, amateur and child bakers who will be competing for the title of “Best Cupcake” or the “People’s Choice Award.” There will also be other honorable mentions, including “Most Creative Flavor Combination,” “Most Eye-Catching,” “Most Unique Display,” and “Chocolatiest Cupcake.”

The event is open to the public, and eventgoers will have the opportunity to taste and vote for their favorites.

New this year, professional baking division cupcakes will be available for sale.

To attend, the cost for presale is $15 for adults, $10 for kids and senior citizens. Pre-registration is available at MahoningValleyCupcake.com.

Ticket prices increase by $5 at the door.