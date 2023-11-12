AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Little Black Cat Collective’s second annual bake sale and fundraiser is helping to keep animals in loving homes.

At Big Ben’s Clock Shop in Austintown on Sunday, the collective was selling a variety of baked goods and raffle tickets for local businesses. They were also accepting pet food donations for cats, dogs and small animals like rabbits.

Their goal is to keep animals with owners, even if they may be struggling to make ends meet.

“The rescues are so full, there is no room for them,” said founder Laura Zavadil. “If there’s a person struggling to feed their animal and they’re thinking that they may have to give them up for their own good, then this helps them stay in the home with the people who love them and also stay nourished and loved.”

Last year’s bake sale raised over $1,200. Those with the collective hope to surpass that number this year.