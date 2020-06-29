Bagged salad sold at Walmart, Giant Eagle, among other stores recalled over possible parasite contamination

Cyclospora is a parasite that can cause severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue

(WYTV) – Fresh Express has recalled some of its products, including some under the Marketside, Life’s Getting Fresher and Signature Farms brands, that may have been contaminated with a parasite.

It affects salads containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and/or carrots and that are also clearly marked with the letter Z at the beginning of the product code (located in the upper right corner of the front of the package). The recalled products will have the product code of Z178 or a lower number.

List of recalled products

The iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and carrots in some of Fresh Express’ bagged salad may have been contaminated with Cyclospora.

Cyclospora is a parasite that can cause an intestinal infection. Symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. It can be treated with antibiotics.

Over 200 illnesses have been reported in connection with the current outbreak.

The recalled products were sent to stores in various states, including Ohio and Pennsylvania, between June 6 and 26.

If you have any of this salad, you should throw it away. You can call 800-242-5472 to get a refund.