YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two employees of the city Water Department are on unpaid leave after they tested positive for drugs Thursday after a bag of cocaine was found at the facility.

City Law Director Jeffrey Limbian said the two were among several employees who were tested after the drugs were found in a room at the main water department facility on West Avenue.

Employees who had access to the room were tested, and two tested positive after a preliminary drug test was administered, Limbian said.

One employee tested positive for cocaine and another employee tested positive for THC, which is a chemical often found in marijuana.

Police took the bag for evidence. No charges have been filed yet.

Limbian said the two will remain on unpaid leave until their tests results can be verified. Disciplinary hearings will follow.