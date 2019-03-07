Badger Middle School student wins spelling bee on word 'maestro'
Jeremy Slywczak also won the competition back in 2017
WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) - A new spelling bee champion has been crowned in Trumbull County!
Congratulations to Badger Middle School eighth-grader Jeremy Slywczak, who won on the word "maestro."
Slywczak won the competition back in 2017, too.
The runner up is Elliot Gebhardt, a fifth grader from Howland.
This was the 28th Annual Tribune Chronicle Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Thirty-four students participated.