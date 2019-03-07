Badger Middle School student wins spelling bee on word 'maestro'

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) - A new spelling bee champion has been crowned in Trumbull County!

Congratulations to Badger Middle School eighth-grader Jeremy Slywczak, who won on the word "maestro."

Slywczak won the competition back in 2017, too.

The runner up is Elliot Gebhardt, a fifth grader from Howland.

This was the 28th Annual Tribune Chronicle Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Thirty-four students participated.