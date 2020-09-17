Backyard turned into ‘Field of Dreams’ for Poland boy

The team even allowed its logo to be used in the project

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A Poland boy is getting his “Field of Dreams” while being treated for leukemia.

Andrew Codner is 4 years old and loves baseball. He’s getting treatment and he’ll come home to a huge surprise. His backyard looks like the Pirates field at PNC Park.

The team even allowed its logo to be used in the project.

About $35,000 dollars in supplies and labor were donated to make the big change.

Many local businesses came together to donate materials and staff a crew to build a mini but regulation-coded baseball field.

