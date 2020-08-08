Backpack giveaway held for kids in Niles

Each backpack was full of school supplies such as binders, notebooks, crayons and more

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A drive thru backpack giveaway was held in Niles Saturday.

Niles Christian Assembly held the giveaway as a way to give back to the community.

Each backpack was full of school supplies such as binders, notebooks, crayons and more.

This is the fourth year of the event. In the past, there are activities for the kids to take part in, but because of COVID-19, it was a little different this year.

Cars were able to drive up in order to pick up the backpacks.

“We usually have activities and stuff, but because of COVID, we had to scale back and do the drive thru, but we wanted everyone to be safe,” said Jean King of the Niles Christian Assembly.

King says they served around 75 families Saturday with about 150 kids total.