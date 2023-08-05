BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday, the Southern Park Mall helped kids get ready for the upcoming school year.
It was all part of their “Back 2 School Bash.”
Elementary aged children and their families were invited out for back to school shopping and unique kids activities.
There was face painting, bounce houses, a stilt walker, balloon animals and more.
Storm Team 27 Meteorologist Jim Loboy rocked out with music for everyone at the center court.
Families were encouraged to bring a school supply donation.