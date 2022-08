WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)- Wellsville Schools wants to make back to school time a bit more fun.

They’re throwing a free back-to-school bash at 6 p.m. Tuesday. It’s a carnival-type event with food, games, and prizes.

They say they want to welcome students and thank the community for their support. The party is at the high school in the rear parking lot.

If it rains, they will gather in the gym.