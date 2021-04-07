Back the Blue non-profit presents family of late OSHP dispatcher with $1,000 check

Anthony "TJ" D'Apolito died from a heart attack while on the job

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A non-profit group dedicated to helping families of fallen police officers presented a check on Wednesday to the family of Anthony “TJ” D’Apolito.

The 47-year-old Canfield man died from a heart attack while on the job.

He worked as an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher for the last 13 years.

Christine Oliver, president and co-founder of Back the Blue, presented a $1,000 check to TJ’s wife, Holly.

“We want to help other families, and the D’Apolito family is special to us as well because they are also personal friends,” Oliver said. “I never thought doing something so good could be so painful at the same time.”

Local artist Ron Moore also presented the D’Apolito family with a portrait of TJ.