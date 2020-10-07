‘Back the Blue’ event scheduled for Canfield

The wife of a local sheriff's deputy is giving back to the community to show her support for law enforcement in the Valley

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The wife of a local sheriff’s deputy is giving back to the community to show her support for law enforcement in the Valley.

A “Back the Blue” rally is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 on the Green in Canfield.

Organizer Christine Oliver said she wanted to do something to say ‘thank you’ to those who serve and protect.

“I wanted to do something good with a purpose, so I formed a non-profit called “Back the Blue Ohio.” We are going to raise money for the children of fallen police officers,” Oliver said.

Saturday’s event will include concessions and entertainment as well as several raffle and auction items