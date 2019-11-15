Baby taken to hospital after house fire in Struthers

A witness said he thinks the woman jumped out of an upstairs window with her baby

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A baby boy was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center with burns after a fire about 4 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Sexton St.

Firefighters had to ask for help from Campbell, Poland and Western Reserve Fire District crews after the fire got in between the attic and the roof, and was smoking heavily.

Art Sims, a worker for Ohio Edison, was in the neighborhood when he said he noticed smoke coming from the roof. He told the homeowner, who was in her garage.

At first, Sims said, the woman didn’t believe him but after a short time, she also noticed the smoke and yelled she had a baby inside.

Sims said he thinks the woman jumped out of a window with the baby because there was no door on the second floor for her to get outside.

A neighbor, Ashley Martinez, took the mother to St. Elizabeth shortly after the ambulance took her baby to the hospital.

Martinez said the baby has been flown to Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron. Several people on the scene said the baby was unconscious and badly burned. He is anywhere between 4 and 6 months old.

Martinez said the mother had burnt hands and singed hair.

Firefighters found a charred baby stroller inside, but it is not clear if the baby was in the stroller or not when he was burned.

The fire hydrant right across the street from the house was out of commission and covered with a plastic bag. Crews had to get water from their trucks and a hydrant down the road.

Sims said he was glad he showed up when he did.

“A couple more minutes and the baby might not have made it out.”

As of about 5:30 p.m., the fire was put out.

Fire officials at the scene said they were not sure what caused the fire or how the baby is doing. No one else was hurt.