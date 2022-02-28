WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The W.D. Packard Music Hall just announced that Baby Shark Live! is coming to Warren this Spring.

The Baby Shark Live! 2022 Splash Tour stop is set for May 8, 2022.

The show is said to feature ‘iconic’ songs and dances as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea.

Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live said he hopes to keep the tour fun and healthy.

“We’re excited to start 2022 on a great note for families by bringing Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour to

stages all over the country… We’re proud to continue to provide memorable, unique experiences that all family members can share in together while also upholding our priority to keep everyone safe by working with venue and health officials in every city.”

Baby Shark Live! tour producers and venue management teams said they will continue to work diligently to ensure the safety of all audience members, touring personnel and venue staff.

Presale for tickets begins March 3 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., online only with password ‘PACKARD‘. Tickets go on sale March 4 at 10 a.m. online and at the Packard Music Hall Box Office.

Packard Music Hall is located at 1703 Mahoning Avenue NW NW, Warren.