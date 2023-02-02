YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A car accident with multiple vehicles on Interstate 680 in Youngstown injured a toddler Thursday morning.

Crews were called to mile marker 5 at the Glenwood Avenue exit shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Crews said at least three cars and one truck were involved in the accident. According to the Youngstown Police Department, the injured toddler is 20 months old. The child and a woman were taken from the truck to a hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic is shut down on I-680 northbound.

Shortly before this crash happened, another crash occurred on I-680 at mile marker 3. No one was injured in that crash.

Check back here for updates.

Brian Oehlback contributed to this report.