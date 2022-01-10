Baby formula recalled due to possible health risk

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some baby formula made by Moor Herbs of Detroit, Michigan is being recalled because testing showed it did not meet specific nutrition and labeling requirements.

The recalled “Angel Formula” was sold nationwide through online sales at www.moorherbs.com.

The product is sold in 16 fl. Oz. plastic bottles and the labeling does not have any UPC or lot codes. Shipping of the product began in 2019 and all units in distribution are included in this recall.

Courtesy: FDA

Courtesy: FDA

No illness or injuries have been reported to date, according to the FDA.

Parents and caregivers of infants who have purchased the recalled product should discontinue use and either throw the product away or return for a refund.

Anyone with questions an all 313-583-9709.