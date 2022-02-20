BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The FDA is cautioning people to avoid certain powdered baby formulas after Abbot Nutrition, a popular manufacturer, recalled some of their products Thursday.

The products may be tied to bacterial infections in babies.

New parents Jon and Olivia Renforth said the recall is affecting them. Their son Osten was born this past Wednesday. They thought they were prepared for their sons’ birth, but the recall has forced them to pivot.

“It was one of those things where you’re like, you know, you’ve planned for nine months for this, for this day to come, for your baby to come and then how are you going to feed him?” Jon Renforth said.

The recall includes some Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas. Renforth was searching for any baby formula just days ago and went to four different stores, but said he found nothing — leaving him and other new parents with one big question.

“Now that it’s recalled, stores are going to be pulling it; how do we get it until they stock back up?” Renforth said.

The recall comes amid a baby formula shortage. Before the pandemic, out of stock baby formula levels were around 5%, but recent data shows that shot up to 25% just in February, making it even more difficult to find baby formula.

“There’s a lot of people around the Valley who are stuck, you know, if they’re looking for that formula, they need to feed their kids. It’s not there right now. We need to come up with a plan B here in case A doesn’t work,” Renforth said.