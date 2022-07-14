LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – For anyone who has never been to the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival, it’s pretty unique. It’s been happening in Lowellville for almost 130 years.

There are carnival games, rides, food, bocce and even card games like blackjack. But the thing this festival is known for is the Baby Doll Dance. Historians say the tradition goes back hundreds of years in Europe.

“A southern Italian tradition. The Sistrio family brought it over here and he danced at a lot of clubs and always kind of stuck out. What it does is take away all of the bad juju, you could say. So you can start fresh,” said Dave Gagliano, president of the Mount Carmel Society.

Since the start of the festival, there have only been four dancers. This year, Lowellville has a new dancer, Nick Speziale, who says he’s been watching his uncle perform since he was a baby. His uncle has been doing the Baby Doll Dance for 42 years. Wednesday night was Speziale’s first performance.

“I was freaking out. Me, I’m a nervous person, so I was freaking out, but now I’m good. I’m ready for it tonight and I’m excited,” Speziale said.

As part of the dance, there will be quite a lot of sparks and fireworks, so the fire department will be standing by in case anything goes wrong.

Friday will be the last chance to see the dancer who was the baby doll for over 40 years.