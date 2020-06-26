Baby badly burned in Struthers house fire last fall proving to be a fighter

Since the fire, baby Domingo has had nine surgeries, skin grafts, a tracheotomy and breathing therapies -- but he has inspired everyone around him

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – In November of last year, a baby boy was badly burned in a Struthers house fire. He’s proven he’s a fighter and even though his family lost nearly everything, they said they still have so much to be thankful for.

“The main thing is that they’re together, all three. They have Domingo alive and starting a totally new life for them,” said Silvia Edwards, the interpreter for 11-month-old Domingo Daza’s mother.

Domingo’s mother rescued him from their burning home seven months ago, when he was just 4 months old.

The family, originally from Chile, has received a lot of help moving forward.

“They have faith but also the support of the hospital, the doctors, nurses and social workers,” Edwards said. “All the help they have received from the hospital is very important. Most of all, during this time of pandemic.”

Since the fire, baby Domingo has had nine different surgeries, skin grafts, a tracheotomy and breathing therapies — and there is more to come.

Watching Domingo fight this battle has inspired his parents — Orlando Abarzua and Maricela Daza — and those around him.

“From day one, he has shown that he was going to fight and not give up. He was going to fight this and survive, and it’s been an example for them,” Edwards said.

The family is staying somewhere else now, but Domingo’s parents want to stress the importance of having working smoke detectors in your home.

“The community needs to be aware of what they need in their house and making sure people who don’t have the language ability to understand this are being told as well,” Edwards said.

Right now, the family is doing what they can to gain more community support.

“Everything that they’re doing now is trying to open more doors for the help that Domingo not only needs now, but in the future,” Edwards said.

They are looking to start a new life closer to the hospital and Domingo.