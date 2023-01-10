WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman faces multiple charges after reportedly driving drunk with three sleeping children in the car, according to a police report.

Jessica Cullivan, 34, is charged with three counts of child endangering and driving under the influence. She was also issued a traffic citation.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, an officer initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Forest Street NE and Olive Avenue NE after he saw a vehicle traveling at high speeds and driving in opposite lanes of traffic, according to the police report.

According to the report, Cullivan was driving with a passenger and three sleeping children in the back seat. The officer said Cullivan had glossy eyes, slurred speech, and the officer could smell alcohol.

Police detained Cullivan and asked her to take a sobriety test, which she agreed to. When the officer asked if she’d had anything to drink, Cullivan said she took suboxone that morning and drank four shots of vodka, according to the report.

After telling Cullivan the instructions for one of the sobriety tests, Sullivan saluted the officer and replied, “Aye aye, captain,” according to the report.

After Cullivan could not complete part of the test, she said “Yes, I’m drunk. I’m going to jail, f*** it,” according to the report.

Police then arrested Cullivan and got the contact number for a family member to take custody of the kids.

While Cullivan was in the back of the cruiser, she threatened the officers and called them names, according to the report. While the officers were transporting her to the jail, Cullivan reportedly banged her head against the divider.

When police arrived at the jail, Cullivan had blood on her hands and was screaming.

Cullivan was booked into jail just before 2 a.m. Sunday. She was released Monday after her arraignment, when she pleaded not guilty to the charges.