HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A thrift store benefitting a local animal shelter will soon be open six days a week.

Starting Sept. 18, The Menagerie by AWL in Howland will be open on Mondays from noon to 5 p.m.

Everything sold in the store is donated. All profits go directly to help the Animal Welfare League shelter in Vienna.

AWL CEO Lori Shandor says the store has seen a lot of growth over the past few years.

It’s currently open Tuesdays through Saturdays but Shandor says customers have asked if they’d consider opening up on Mondays too.

“So we thought, you know, what if people want the store open? We’re gonna open it up because really, it ultimately just helps the animals,” Shandor said.

The store’s sales make up 16% of the shelter’s operating budget. Shandor says with the thrift store opening up an extra day, the hope is to increase that percentage a little more.