(WKBN) — A day after launching the Catch Poles for K-9s Fundraising Campaign, the Animal Welfare League has already met its original goal.

CEO Lori Shandor says AWL recently learned many police departments in Trumbull County don’t have catch poles. They are tools used to help safely control animals.

Thanks to a $4,000 donation from CLR Utilities, the nonprofit will now be able to outfit every police department in the county with two catch poles.

Shandor says the plan is to continue the fundraiser for the next month. Each catch pole costs around $160.

“We’re still gonna keep going and see you know if anybody else from the community wants to step up and help because that just means we can buy even more catch poles and get even more of these into our officers’ hands to keep them and the dogs safe,” said Shandor.

Donations to the campaign can be made online, over the phone, or in person at the shelter. You just need to note it’s for Catch Poles for K-9s.