YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Brothers Osborne will be taking the stage in the Valley this coming May.

The group will be performing at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater on Friday, May 27 as a part of their “We’re Not For Everyone” tour.

According to a press release, the singer/songwriter siblings took home their fourth Vocal Duo of

the Year trophy at the 55th Annual CMA Awards in 2021 , in addition to being named ACM Duo of the Year twice.

Their GRAMMY nominated hits include the 2X Platinum Certified No. 1 smash hit “Stay A Little Longer,” Top 10 Platinum Certified hit “It Ain’t My Fault,” and Gold Certified Top 25 hit “21 Summer.”

Tickets are available online for presale on Thursday, March 17 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. The password for the presale is EVERYONE.

After the presale, tickets will be on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and at the Southwoods Health Box Office. More information on tickets can be found here.