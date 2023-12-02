CLEVELAND (WKBN) — The start of December means many people are decorating for the holidays. But there are some important things to remember when decking your halls to avoid injuries.

Whether it’s a cut, sprain or something more serious, doctors say falls are typically the reason for emergency room visits.

“When you’re putting up holiday decorations, it often involves being on a ladder. You need to be careful when you do that and do it the right way,” said Dr. Thomas Waters of Cleveland Clinic.

Along with being careful on ladders, Dr. Waters urges people to check any string lights or extension cords when taking them out of storage. You shouldn’t use any decorations with exposed wires or fraying.

Aside from decorating, doctors say people to be mindful of overindulging in unhealthy foods and alcohol during the holidays.