VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics’s School for Aviation Maintenance held an open house Saturday at its Youngstown campus on Youngstown-Kingsville Road.

PIA administration and several employers were on hand to talk about issues trending in the field along with the factors in which companies are recruiting candidates for enrollment.

Local vet clinic shutting doors due to staffing shortage

“Aviation maintenance technology is a job in demand, so this is a way to come and see the school, meet some students, instructors and see our planes, hangar and learn about the school,” says Lori Fine, PIA admissions coordinator.

Attendees received a tour of the campus classrooms and hangar, learned about its 16-month program and spoke with faculty and current students.

Those who missed the open house but would like to learn more on how to enroll can visit pia.edu.