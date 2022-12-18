AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley passed out 24 gifts to families Sunday afternoon.

These gifts go to children with who have autism. The gifts they receive are specially chosen to help the child with learning and any sensory sensitivities they might have.

Children got to talk to Santa, who presented them with the gift.

This event is made possible by the Mike Hull Memorial Fund, who has a benefit every year in the summer to pay for these gifts.

“Unfortunately, we still have families we’ve got to turn away,” said Melissa Kalaman, president of the Mike Hull Benefit for Autism. “Hopefully, next year we will make even more and we won’t have to turn any away is our wish someday.”

Kids received everything from laptops, tablets and a trampoline to specialty comforting sensory vests and more.

Mike Hull Memorial Fund also pays to help send children who have autism to summer camp.