Autism Society of Mahoning Valley to hold virtual camp for children, teens

(WYTV) – The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley is holding Camp FRIEND virtually this week.

It’s a two-week program for children and teens with autism. The program helps them socialize and learn new things like music and art.

Last summer, the Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley said they had to turn away children for Camp FRIEND because they just didn’t have enough room.

Organizers said there aren’t enough programs like this offered for the number of kids with autism in the area.

“A lot of nonverbal in this area. A lot of low-functioning, severe autism, so they can’t go to any program for a neurotypical child. They just wouldn’t be accepted. It wouldn’t be on their level, so there’s very few things that these children and teens are able to do,” said Robin Suzelis from the Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley.

The Autism Society holds several other programs throughout the year and they’re always looking for volunteers.