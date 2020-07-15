Autism Society of Mahoning Valley announces teacher grant program

(WYTV) – Teachers often spend money in their classrooms out of their own wallets. In a special education classroom, the costs can be even more challenging.

To help reduce that burden and show appreciation for the teachers in the Valley who help children on the autism spectrum and other special needs, the Autism Society of Mahoning Valley created its Autism Teacher Mini-Grant Program in 2017.

Awards will be given in three denominations: $500, $250, and $100 to applicants from public and private schools in Mahoning, Trumbull or Columbiana counties.

Online applications are being accepted through July 31 at www.autismmv.org/teachergrant.php