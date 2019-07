Boardman police and the Mahoning County Coroner are investigating

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The body of a woman was found Sunday inside an apartment in Boardman.

That woman has been identified as 42-year-old Tanisha Robbins.

Police say Robbins was found inside in an apartment on Lemans Drive.

Two people inside the apartment were arrested.

Kelly Handy was charged with drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Charles Ratliff was charged with tampering with evidence.

Boardman police and the Mahoning County Coroner are investigating.