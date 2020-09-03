Austintown Twp Park announces new lineup for concert series pushed back by the coronavirus

Four shows were added to the schedule now that Gov. Mike DeWine is letting entertainment venues reopen

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown Township Park officials decided last week to extend the summer concert series after health experts cut it short. We now have those dates.

The series continues Thursday night with Cin City & the Saints. The last show is September 24.

Sept. 10: The Vegas Band

Sept. 17: Leanne Binder

Sept. 24: Blue Siren

All shows will be on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

If the weather is good, more concerts could be added to the lineup. If there’s bad weather on a particular day, that concert will be canceled.