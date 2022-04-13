AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Austintown Trustees have responded to sexual battery allegations against a fellow trustee.

Trustees Monica Deavers and Robert Santos said in a press release that the charges against Steve Kent, who is also a former Poland Township school resource officer, are “absolutely disgusting and disturbing.”

However, the trustees said that they are not allowed to do anything legally at this time, saying that someone should be removed from the group “immediately upon conviction.”

Kent posted bond Monday after being indicted on sexual battery and tampering with records charges. After posting bond, Kent attended the Austintown Trustees meeting that same day.

Austintown Township trustees wrote in a statement:

At this time there is nothing legally we as Trustees are allowed to do. If these accusations are found to be true in a court of law than justice must be served. This board of newly elected members will not rest and will take every legal action we are authorized to take for the betterment of Austintown. In the United States, you are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Austintown Trustees Monica Deavers and Robert Santos

Kent is expected back in court next week.