AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Austintown Board of Trustees appointed a replacement for Steve Kent, who was found guilty of tampering with evidence and forced off the board.

The board appointed Mike Dockery, a former township administrator to the position.

Kent was removed as a trustee following his trial in Mahoning County Court. He was found not guilty of sexual misconduct involving a Poland high school student but was found guilty of tampering with evidence — a felony charge.

The felony conviction means Kent can no longer hold office. Dockery will now take over the remainder of Kent’s term.