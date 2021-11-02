Austintown trustees ousted by their challengers

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two incumbents for Austintown trustee were ousted by their challengers.

Monica Deavers and Robert Santos defeated Ken Carano and Jim Davis, who has been a trustee for 12 years.

Davis confirmed Tuesday evening that he conceded in the race.

Deavers is the owner of Charly’s Family Restaurant, while Santos is a retired U.S. Marine.

“It is a little exciting. Wasn’t expecting it, to be truthful with you, but I am happy, and I thank the residents of Austintown,” Deavers said Tuesday night. “They supported me through this business, and I hope I can help support the community, show that we have some pride here. We have some great local businesses here. Support those local businesses.”

“They definitely have worked hard over the years, clearly, Ken Carano over the decades, but it is time for something new,” Santos said. “Austintown has spoken. We will live up to, if not more to what they have done, we definitely will insure to improve the quality of life for everyone in Austintown.”