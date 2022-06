AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown trustees decided to follow the State Fire Marshal’s rules when it comes to fireworks, with a few changes.



On July 3, 4 and 5, and the weekend before and after, fireworks can be discharged from 4 to 11 p.m. On New Year’s Eve and Day, the times remained unchanged.

All other holidays must coincide with the township’s noise ordinance, which would end all firework explosions by 10 p.m.