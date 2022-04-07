YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown Township trustee was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury on three counts of sexual battery.

Steve Kent, also a former Poland Township police School Resource Officer, also faces one count of tampering with evidence.

Kent is accused of engaging in sexual conduct on April 29 or 30, 2021; May 20, 2021; and May 31 or June 1, 2021, while he was a person of authority employed by a school that the victim in the case attended.

The tampering with evidence charge accuses Kent of altering, hiding or destroying documents on June 6, 2021, while knowing that an official investigation took place.

Kent was fired in March by Poland Township trustees for “immoral conduct and malfeasance,” after he was placed on unpaid administrative leave from the department in June 2021.

He’s been under investigation by agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation since June 2021 after officials in the Poland school district removed him from being a school resource officer.

