Austintown trustee argues against park concerts being shut down due to state mandate

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown trustees have been ordered to shut down the outdoor concerts at the township’s park because of a state rule prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.

Trustee Jim Davis argues that their concerts are unlike other concerts in the Valley because they are able to keep people apart better than other venues.

Austintown Township Park has 6.3 acres around the band shell.

When the township was told to stop having the concerts, Davis felt they weren’t given a fair shot.

“The Department of Health is making these orders. They are using a very broad spectrum. They don’t know what Austintown Township has to offer,” Davis said.

Davis said Austintown’s concerts are unlike the ones at other outdoor venues like the Warren Community Amphitheatre or Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

“Well, when you look at those types of environments, number one, their area is a much smaller area,” Davis said. “But they also have concession stands. They also take tickets, so people have to go through a ticket line whereas here, people can spread out amongst the space.”

Davis said they’ve had about 300 to 400 people at each concert. He went to the concerts to see first hand what was happening.

“What I witnessed were people walking in, wearing masks, sitting down 15 feet apart, keeping their social distance. People were leaving at staggered times, people were coming at staggered times,” he said.

Davis wishes someone from the health department would have seen how they were handling the concert venue.

“Allow the local board of health to come here and allow them to see firsthand what’s taking place. If the Mahoning County Board of Health were to come here, I think what they would find is that they felt very safe in allowing our concerts to continue,” Davis said.

The Mahoning County Board of Health released the following statement.

“Most recently, we have received some complaints from the general public about music in the park events taking place. The Ohio Department of Health has confirmed that music in the park events are a direct violation of the mass gathering order.”

One woman, who reported this to the Department of Health, didn’t want to be named but said she felt it was unsafe for the community and put the front line workers at more risk.

It should be noted that the township was considering filing a lawsuit against the Mahoning County Board of Health, but they have decided not to because of money.

They could not use the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office because the office also represents the Board of Health.