Austintown theater gives thanks on ‘marquee’

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local theater is showing their appreciation for Congress.

Golden Star Theaters made a post on Facebook thanking both Ohio’s Senators and Congressman Tim Ryan.



The entertainment industry encouraged Congress to pass legislation to help struggling venues. The package includes almost $15 billion in help.

“Because of the losses we all incurred on the live venues as well as the movie theaters,” said owner Frank Moses.

The relief package relies on 2019 revenue, so the Austintown theater won’t receive any of the money. However, they support relief for the industry.