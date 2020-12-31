Austintown theater finds success with new way of doing business during pandemic

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Movie theaters across the country and in the Valley were hit hard by the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.

But the Golden Star Theater in Austintown opened a few months ago and has found success.



Golden Star Theaters bought the old Regal Austintown Cinema building late last year and provided a much-needed $2.5 million facelift.

The theater reopened in late August — right in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Theater management had to adjust their outlook.

“We definitely have measured expectations. We knew going in that this was tough for every business and for every person, so we knew off the bat things weren’t going to be ideal,” said Jacob Gray, head manager of Golden Star Theater in Austintown.



The theater needed to get creative to make money when fewer new movies were being released.

“We started doing private bookings for families and for other groups that were already together. That way, they have their own auditorium,” Gray said.



The theater also brought back older movies, so patrons could enjoy them one more time in the theater.

“We’ve been bringing in some classic releases — whether it would be ‘Frozen’ or the original “Die Hard’ and everything in between, so that’s been something that has helped us as well,” Gray said.



Gray said Golden Star is prepared to make it through the winter in hopes of offering the public the chance to see new movies again this spring.

“We do plan on staying open. We’re looking forward to movies like ‘Wonder Woman’ this Christmas, will give us a good help, and then in April and May, you’ll be seeing the new James Bond and the Black Widow Marvel movie from Disney as well,” he said.



Gray said the staff at Golden Star are happy to be a part of the Austintown community and invite others to stop by when they can.

“We’re very proud to be in this location. We’re very happy for all our guests who are coming, and we welcome any more who haven’t been here yet,” he said.