YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of holding Austintown police at bay earlier this month was indicted Thursday by a grand jury.

Joseph Hoffman, 18, was indicted on charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; three second-degree felony counts of kidnapping; abduction, a third-degree felony; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and misdemeanor counts of menacing and domestic violence.

The charges stem from a Sept. 8 incident at a home in the 100 block of Roanoke Avenue. Reports said police were called there about 10 p.m. for a report of a man identified as Hoffman coming out of the house waving a gun.

By the time police arrived, Hoffman was locked inside the home with two other people inside, reports said and officers also received reports that gunshots had been fired.

Police had to climb a ladder to get inside, reports said. The other two people in the house then told officers where Hoffman was.

When the police climbed back down the ladder, they heard Hoffman say, “sorry” and then the victims started screaming, according to the report.

Police ordered Hoffman out of the house while the victims tried to exit. When the victims were out safely, officers tried to break down the door. Hoffman then came to the door and opened what was left of it.

Reports say Hoffman then sat down in the living room when officers entered the house and arrested him.

Reports said police found a knife and two guns and one of the victims said they were hit in the head with a hammer.

Hoffman has been in the county jail since his Sept. 8 arrest by township police. He is expected to be arraigned Oct. 3 in common pleas court.