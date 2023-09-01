NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – After a trip to the Little League World Series earlier this summer, members of the Austintown 12U softball team were recognized Friday afternoon for their success.

A presentation was held at the Center Court of the Eastwood Mall in Niles.

The Cafaro Foundation gifted the team $10,000 to help the families who sacrificed so much to see their kids play.

Austintown Township Trustees Robert Santos and Monica Deavers also presented the team with a Certificate of Achievement to hang up in their facility. Each player was recognized and given a goodie bag from the Eastwood Mall.

While fun, players tell us they also learned something along the way.

“I’ve learned to just trust my teammates a lot more and not be nervous or anything,” said catcher Bella Baumgart.

“As far as advice, I think they should just keep doing what they’re doing, keep working how they work because they’re very smart young ladies that are very intelligent. They’re being led in the right way with their parents. That’s great support, great parents. Whoever is with them, they did a fantastic job,” said Coach Jeff Mikesell.

The team gave the Cafaro Corporation one of their framed jerseys to hang up inside the mall.