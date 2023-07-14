AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown teen has found joy in helping others with her former hobby.

Laura Smutny is a co-pilot with the greater Ohio Super Kids.

Super Kids helps special needs children experience the thrill of soapbox racing. Just last year, Smutny was named the second-best best soap box racer in the world. She now uses her free time to help others experience the joy she found in racing.

“I feel like they gave so much to me, even if they felt like they didn’t. Because throughout the past few years, life happens. They didn’t realize how much they were helping me,” Smutny said.

Smutny says she wants all young kids to find something they are interested in because having an outlet is important.