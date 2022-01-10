Austintown schools to temporarily go remote

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Local Schools will switch to a remote learning model beginning Tues. Jan. 11.

Superintendent David Cappuzzello said the switch is due to the number of COVID-19 cases impacting instruction and transportation, classes will go to remote learning from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18.

Teachers will prepare students for the transition Monday.

Being this is an instructional issue and not a student issue, Cappuzzello said, sports and extra-curricular activities will remain as scheduled.

