Austintown Schools serving drive-thru dinners for senior citizens

Dinners are $2, and reservations are required

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown Fitch High School is hosting a drive-thru dinner for senior citizens next week.

The food distribution starts at 4 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Austintown seniors, ages 65 and older, will come in through the Raccoon Road entrance, near the public library, and follow the road to the back of the high school.

There will be a tent set up where board members, student groups and staff will serve the meals.

Dinners are $2, and reservations are required. To make a reservation, call 330-797-3919 by Oct. 23.

