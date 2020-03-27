Austintown Schools puts new procedure into place for meal pickup

Meals can be picked up on Monday's on campus

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown Schools is changing the way it is doing meal pickups for students.

The “meal packages” are free for students ages 1 to 18. They may be picked up on Mondays from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., or while supplies last, in the back parking lot of the Austintown Elementary School.

Each meal package will have five breakfasts and five lunches in each bag; no more than two packages per vehicle is allowed.

Parents must enter on Raccoon Road by the public library, continue to the parking lot, and exit to Idaho Road.

The Austintown Police Department will be present to direct traffic.

All other entrances will be blocked off, and students no longer need to be present for pickup.

There will be no pickup on Monday, April 13.