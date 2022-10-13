AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s no making fun of school meals in Austintown.

The food service has had one item on the menu for 40 years: the cream turkey dinner.

It’s served over mashed potatoes and comes with corn and sweet potatoes.

A picture of the meal posted online generated a huge positive response from people remembering it as their favorite meal, so the food service organized a fundraiser around it.

They served over 800 meals and collected over $6,500.

“We got the idea last year to try and help our families and also give back to our alum, offering to get a good event going where they can come back every year and help on the continuing graduates from Austintown make sure that they don’t graduate with any meal debt,” said Alexis Weber, Austintown’s food service supervisor.

Last year’s event paid for all of the student meal debt.

Reservations are required and being taken now for the second event on November 9, which is being capped at 1,000 meals.

You can sign up on the school district’s website or check out its social media page.