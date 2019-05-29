Austintown School District selects interim superintendent

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An interim superintendent of Austintown Schools will take the helm on June 1.

During a special meeting Wednesday, the board of education approved the employment of Stan Watson.

This comes after the retirement of Vince Colaluca, who had been with the district for ten years.

Watson used to work for the district for more than 30 years, ten of which he served as assistant superintendent and two as superintendent.

“As a past superintendent in the district and a resident in our community, Mr. Watson’s experience will serve us well while we begin our search for the next leader of the Austintown Schools,” said Board President Don Sherwood.

The board of education will begin its search for a new superintendent on June 1.

Wednesday, the Board also announced the resignation of Treasurer Ryan Ghizzoni, effective July 1.

He’s leaving to work for Forecast 5 Analytics, a financial forecasting software company.

“The timing for leaving a great district like Austintown is never ideal or perfect. While I am looking forward to this new opportunity, I remain committed to being a supporter and resident of Austintown,” said Ghizzoni.