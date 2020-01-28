Austintown School District employee on administrative leave after facing theft charges

The report said security observed that her purse was larger than it was before she entered the dressing room

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman who works in the Austintown School system is facing charges after police say she tried to steal clothes from a store in Austintown.

Jeanne Sebastiani, early child extended care coordinator for the Austintown School system, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Friday.

According to the police report, a security guard at JCPenney said he saw Sebastiani walking into the dressing room with several clothing items and then exited with only one.

When security checked the dressing room, he found only hangers. He also stated that Sebastiani’s purse was larger than it was before she entered the dressing room, the report said.

Sebastiani then exited the store without paying for any items, the report said. When security confronted her, the items were located in her purse.

A spokesperson from the Austintown School system confirmed that Sebastiani was placed on administrative leave until further notice.

They said she was given a two-year contract in July and she oversaw the district’s pre-K program.