AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A road in Austintown will be closed for four days next week.

Ohltown Road between Norquest Boulevard and State Route 46 will be closed from Tuesday, Oct. 31 to Friday, Nov. 3 to complete culvert replacement, according to the Mahoning County Engineer’s Office.

The detour will be Route 46 to Norquest Blvd. and then to Ohltown Road.